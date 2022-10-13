scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor poses with a chimp in a treehouse setup; fans scratch their head

In the viral pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing with a chimpanzee in what appears to be a treehouse loaded with books and antiques.

Fans are going crazy over Ranbir Kapoor‘s latest photos as they try to figure out what project he is working on amid speculations of him taking a paternity break. In the viral pictures, Ranbir can be seen posing with a chimpanzee in what appears to be a treehouse loaded with books and antiques.

Ranbir fans took to the comments section of the post and tried deducing the pictures. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a beverage bottle on the table next to Ranbir and instantly began to theorise that the pictures might be for an advertisement.

Recently, soon-to-be-father Ranbir Kapoor made headlines when it was revealed that he would take a paternity break. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said that “it was Ranbir’s idea to take a paternity break. He is a very excited father-to-be. He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby.”

Ranbir also told Filmfare, “We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April and announced their pregnancy in June via social media. Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which became a box-office hit despite mixed reviews.

