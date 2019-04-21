Details about Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Brahmastra revealed

New details regarding Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra have come to light. A source told Mid-day that the actor plays the role of a DJ in the movie.

Advertising

“Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father’s wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfill his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process,” the source said.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are bankrolling the movie. Pritam has given the film’s music. It will be the first movie in the planned epic trilogy.

The film takes its title from a weapon owned by the god of creation Brahma in Hindu myths that never missed its target.

Advertising

Kapoor has earlier described the film as “romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format.” But the movie is set in the modern age despite what the title suggests.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had told the media in an interaction, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, maybe not the way you’d expect them to be.”

He had added, “It’s a very big project of my life. All my hopes are on this film. I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film is even bigger than the cast. They have all come together because of the story and the theme of the film.”