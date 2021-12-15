Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop flirting with Alia Bhatt, asks her ‘when will we marry?’

Ranbir Kapoor has finally answered the question his fans have been waiting for – ‘when will he and Alia Bhatt get married?’. At Brahmastra’s motion poster launch event in Delhi, a fan asked Ranbir, “When will you marry Alia or someone else?”. The couple could not stop blushing. However, without taking much time, Ranbir answered. “Haven’t we seen a lot of people marrying in the last one year. I think we should stay happy with that,” he answered.

He then turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?” A confused Alia replied, “Why are you asking me that?” Quickly, Ranbir turned to Ayan for the answer, who reannounced Brahmastra’s release date.

At the event, Ranbir left no chance to leave Alia blushing. He asked his co-star about her relationship with the letter ‘R.’ “Why people keep asking you about your relationship with ‘R’? Ranbir asked. In response to the question, Alia replied, “Truth is that R is my life’s biggest… number 8 hai” emphasising that the letter R and number 8 both are lucky for her.

A cute picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir also teased Alia with date they started dating each other. When the 28-year-old asked if he remembers the date when they started working on Brahmastra, Ranbir said, “First day when we two started?” which left Alia blushing. “2017, 1st of January. You posted a picture on Instagram the next morning. You were wearing a black ganji and leather jacket, (turning to audience) which she sent 15 minutes before she had put it on Instagram,” Ranbir continued, and his answer sure left Alia amazed.

Ranbir and Alia launched Brahmastra motion poster in Delhi.

Ranbir was also all praise for Alia and his director Ayan Mukerji. He called himself lucky to be working in the time when the two talents exists. He called the two “inspiring.” However, Ranbir and Ayan both admitted that Alia is quite bossy. “She is a Nani maa,” Ranbir reacted when asked about Alia being a bully. Alia had a different reaction to the comment. Agreeing to the comment, Alia said Ayan is bossy while she stands in the second position. But when it comes to Ranbir, the actor said he stands at 100th position because he is “my little saint, he doesn’t say anything.”

Alia Bhatt was seen signing Brahmastra poster for her fans.

Ranbir's selfie moment with his fans.

Alia and Ranbir with Ayan Mukerji.

When a fan called Alia “hottest, prettiest and best” in the same sentence, she asked Ranbir if he has ever complimented her in the same sentence. “Not yet,” Ranbir said in a hushed and humble tone.

Alia and Ranbir sure left fans in awe with their chemistry on the stage, and now, the fans are waiting to see their on-screen pair in Brahmastra, which marks their first project together.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been in the making for years. The makers treated fans to the film’s first look on Wednesday. It is scheduled for 2022 release.