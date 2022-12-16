scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Govinda Naam Mera surprises audience, fans say ‘superb seeti maar appearance’

Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans as he appeared in a cameo in Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor has a cameo in Govinda Naam Mera.
Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday and fans were pleasantly surprised when they discovered that the film featured a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor.

One of the clips from the film is being shared online where Ranbir plays himself and shares a scene with Vicky and Kiara. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also features in the scene. From the clip, it appears that Ranbir will feature in the song ‘Bijli’.

Fans were delighted to see the Brahmastra actor in the film. One of the fans shared on Twitter, “He easily ate the whole movie.” Another fan wrote, “#RanbirKapoor ‘s cameo in govinda naam mera >>>Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo.” “#RanbirKapoor’s cameo was full superb seeti maar appearance,” read another comment.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars in her review and called it “forgettable.” A part of her review read, “This should have been a riot. It feels like each of these characters should have had a moment or two that they could own. What’s the point of scam artists, trying to pull a fast one on each other, otherwise? But you are hard put to recall one stand-out sequence in the two-hour and some film, which starts feeling longer than it should almost as soon as it starts.”

Also Read |BJP MLA chimes in on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang controversy: ‘Any film that disrespects Hindutva…’

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in a romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan film is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM). At the recent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir had said that this will be possibly be his last romcom. Apart from TJMM, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

