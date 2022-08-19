Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt ‘has phaeloed’ in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, has been busy promoting her film Darlings for the last few weeks and now, she is on to the next one – Brahmastra. Here, she stars alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, whom she fell in love with during the making of this movie. In a recent YouTube live, where the duo was talking about the promotional activities of Brahmastra, alongside director Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir spoke about her body has changed during pregnancy which took Alia by complete surprise.
Talking about the promotional activity, Alia said, “If the question you are asking is why we are not phaeloed (spread) everywhere, right now our focus is…” Right then, Ranbir interrupted her by saying, “I can see somebody has phaeloed” looking pointedly at her baby bump. Alia is left stunned for a moment as she looks down at her baby bump, and then looks at Ranbir in shock. He then covered up his statement, laughed and patted her shoulder as he said, “Joke… in a cute way.”
Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital. When a publication had earlier suggested that Alia would be putting her upcoming projects on the back burner because of her pregnancy, the Darlings actor called out the regressive reporting.
She told Goodtimes, “It is a section of certain mainstream media conversation which I think is extremely jaded and dated and regressive and all those words we try to run away from. In the garb of writing a positive article, if you are going to actually be saying that a woman’s life is now going to be topsy-turvy, then that’s a bit unfair. You are not saying that about the man. The man is also having a child so why do you only bother the woman.”
Alia said that she could not hold back from making a statement at the time because the ‘feminist’ inside her found it objectionable. “The only reason I reacted was because it was going for a hardcore commentary and the feminist inside me woke up with all the knives and guns blazing,” she added.
Alia recently turned producer with Darlings, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Her upcoming films include Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.
