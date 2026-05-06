Panicked Ranbir Kapoor called mom Neetu at Shimla set during India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Please come back’

Shot in Shimla, Daadi Ki Shaadi turned into more than just another film set for its cast. Away from the usual chaos of vanity vans and luxury hotels, the team spent weeks living in neighbouring cottages, bonding closely while filming the family entertainer. But during the shoot, the atmosphere off-screen suddenly became tense as Operation Sindoor took place in May 2025. Recently, the cast of the film, including Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sat down together and recalled those unforgettable days on set.

Kapil Sharma recalled how much Neetu Kapoor enjoyed the filming experience and revealed that she herself had admitted she had not had this much fun on a set in years.

“Neetu ma’am said that after the film Kabhi Kabhie, she had this much fun during a shoot,” he shared.

Neetu agreed and explained how the unusual setup in Shimla helped everyone connect more naturally. “That’s true. We had so much fun during the shoot. These days, everyone stays inside their vanity vans, but there were no vanity vans there,” she said.

Kapil added that the lack of film-set luxuries unexpectedly became one of the most memorable parts of the schedule. “There wasn’t even enough space there for vanity vans, and we weren’t staying in hotels either. We stayed in cottages nearby and genuinely had a great time together,” he said.

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Shoot amid India-Pakistan comflict

The actor-comedian then revealed that the India-Pakistan conflict had broken out while they were shooting the film. “So many things happened during the making of this film. The war had started, and the situation had become very serious at that time. I think Ranbir had called you,” Kapil said while speaking to Neetu Kapoor.

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Neetu recalled receiving a concerned call from her son, Ranbir Kapoor, asking her to return home immediately. “Yes, Ranbir called me and said, ‘Mumma, please come back.’ But I told him, ‘This is the safest place right now, nobody is going to drop bombs here,’” she said.

Despite the tense atmosphere across the country at the time, the cast said nobody wanted to stop filming or leave midway.

Neetu revealed that the team remained committed to finishing the project together. “When the war started, nobody said anything. Everyone said we will continue working. Everybody was so excited about the film and everything around it. Nobody wanted to leave,” she shared.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her acting debut with the film, said the emotional warmth on set played a big role in keeping everyone together. “The film has been made with so much love that nobody wanted to leave midway and go back,” she said.

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Riddhima on her debut

Earlier, in a conversation with SCREEN, Riddhima opened up about making her acting debut and shared how emotional the experience has been for her.

“It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional. There’s a sense of everything coming full circle. I know my father is always with me blessing me in anything and everything that I choose to do. That thought gives me a lot of strength and comfort,” she said.

“The biggest challenge was stepping into an entirely new world at this stage of life. There’s a certain vulnerability in starting fresh, but also a lot of excitement at the same time,” she added.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi is a family entertainer revolving around relationships, emotions and light-hearted drama. The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Aditi Mittal, Nikhat Khan, Vidhaan Sharma and Swarna Pandey, and is slated to release in cinemas on May 8.