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‘Ayodhya has chosen me’: Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Lord Rama’s birthplace ahead of Ramayana release
Ahead of the release of his film Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor has purchased land worth Rs 3.31 crore in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama.
After Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor has become the second Bollywood actor to buy a piece of land in Lord Rama’s birth place Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of his Ramayana’s release later this year, the actor has invested money to acquire a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium real estate project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya. The transaction is valued at around Rs 3.31 crore for a total area of 2,134 sq. ft.
In a statement, Ranbir opened up about the purchase and said, “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process.”
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The land purchase is part of The Sarayu by HoABL, a 75-acre landmark plotted development in Ayodhya located along the banks of the Sarayu river. The project features a massive clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela. Designed to blend spiritual heritage with modern infrastructure, the development aims to create a thoughtfully planned ecosystem in Ayodhya.
Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, reacted to the investment and stated, “Ayodhya stands at the centre of India’s cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention. With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor’s investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination.”
In March this year, Amitabh Bachchan also acquired a 2.67-acre land parcel for Rs 35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya. This was the veteran actor’s third investment in the historic city.
Ranbir Kapoor is set to play the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana, a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The mythological spectacle, reportedly made under a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the first part of Ramayana is scheduled to hit the big screen on Diwali, this year.
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