‘Ayodhya has chosen me’: Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Lord Rama’s birthplace ahead of Ramayana release

After Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor has become the second Bollywood actor to buy a piece of land in Lord Rama’s birth place Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of his Ramayana’s release later this year, the actor has invested money to acquire a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium real estate project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya. The transaction is valued at around Rs 3.31 crore for a total area of 2,134 sq. ft.

In a statement, Ranbir opened up about the purchase and said, “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process.”