Ranbir Kapoor buys 25 acre land for Rs 16.42 crore in a village near Pune

After expanding his real estate portfolio in Ayodhya, Ranbir Kapoor has now acquired land in another location. The actor bought four land parcels spanning nearly 25 acres in Pune’s Mulshi taluka area for Rs 16.42 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction includes four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village, with the agreement registered on April 30, 2026. The first land comprises of 21,400 sq m and was acquired for Rs 3.31 crore; the second one measures 29,900 sq m and was purchased for Rs 4.62 crore; the third piece of land spans 43,800 sq m and was bought for Rs 7.07 crore; and the fourth has an area of 8,900 sq m and costed him Rs 1.39 crore.