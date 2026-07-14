Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranbir Kapoor buys 25 acre land for Rs 16.42 crore in a village near Pune
Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently bought 25 acres of land in Mulshi taluka village near Pune, for Rs 16.42 crore.
After expanding his real estate portfolio in Ayodhya, Ranbir Kapoor has now acquired land in another location. The actor bought four land parcels spanning nearly 25 acres in Pune’s Mulshi taluka area for Rs 16.42 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The transaction includes four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village, with the agreement registered on April 30, 2026. The first land comprises of 21,400 sq m and was acquired for Rs 3.31 crore; the second one measures 29,900 sq m and was purchased for Rs 4.62 crore; the third piece of land spans 43,800 sq m and was bought for Rs 7.07 crore; and the fourth has an area of 8,900 sq m and costed him Rs 1.39 crore.
Considered together, the four parcels cover 1,04,000 sq m (around 25.7 acres) and were purchased for a total amount of Rs 16.42 crore. The transaction includes Rs 82.13 lakh for stamp duty, as per the registration documents.
ALSO READ | ‘Phunsuk Wangdu may die’: Omi Vaidya, Naseeruddin Shah urge Wangchuk to end hunger strike
Ranbir Kapoor’s land in Ayodhya
In May this year, Ranbir Kapoor acquired a land parcel with The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s project The Sarayu, in a transaction of around Rs 3.31 crore. The land measured 2,134 sq ft. As per the company, the project will have a clubhouse, more than 35 lifestyle facilities, and a five-acre vegetarian luxury hotel, by The Leela.
Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal. The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s highly-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. He will play Lord Rama alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey in key roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026. Ranbir will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05