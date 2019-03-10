Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shares an early look test photo of Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media but all thanks to the film’s director and his friend Ayan Mukerji, we are getting to know a lot more about the upcoming fantasy drama and the actor’s role in the movie. Ayan Mukerji recently made his debut on Instagram and has been sharing anecdotes about making Brahmastra.

Ayan shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Rumi. First, he was Rumi. Rumi with long hair. This image is from an early look test for the movie. Rumi said, ‘Love is the bridge between you and everything…’, and that feeling is the foundation we started building the protagonist of this movie on… But then, there was new inspiration, newer thoughts… Dragon became Brahmāstra, we gave Ranbir a haircut, and Rumi became… Shiva. #brahmastra #shivadiaries #memories #creativeprocess #evolving.”

Ayan had recently taken to his account and shared that Ranbir was the first person he called to narrate the idea of Brahmastra and eventually, he became the first member to be on-board for the film.

Brahmastra marks Ayan’s third film and is the first installment of a trilogy. It is scheduled to hit the theatres in December.

The film stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.