Love and War first look: Ranbir Kapoor bleeds in Bhansali’s period drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of 2027. While the audience has been eager to know more about the world Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates with his film, Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from the film seems to have left many impressed. On Thursday, makers released Ranbir’s first look from Love And War on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into his character in the film.
Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love And War
In the recently released poster of Love And War, an injured Ranbir Kapoor is seen driving a car even as he bleeds. Sharing the look, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!” While the fans have been loving the intense vibe the look carries, one of the users commented, “Killer look”; another fan said, “Ranbir Kapoor like never before! Love the first look poster.”
While some users wrote they cannot wait for Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s look after this, one of them wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor with all his charm is back!!!!! And we are seated for it.” Another one commented, “Give this man anything & he is still gonna look SMOKING HOT.” One of the fans also said, “The kind of first look that makes you stop scrolling.” Many are wondering if the story will revolve around a love triangle and if Ranbir and Vicky’s characters would be at loggerheads.
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been in the making since 2024 and is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 425 crores. A few months ago, a report in Variety India stated that the actors have not charged any fee for the film. It was also reported that Love And War has bagged a deal worth Rs 130 crores with Netflix and has earned another Rs 70-80 crores through its music and satellite rights.
In June, Love And War’s choreographer Vijay Ganguly told Variety India in an interview, “We did a piece with Ranbir and Alia. It’s not a song, but it’s a piece. What we did was magical because of what Sanjay Leela Bhansali came up with as an idea, what we did, and what Ranbir added to it in the process. I mean, when you see it, you will know. SLB is someone who will give you everything that you need. If I need five days, he will let me take six. So it’s like you get everything with him. And creatively, he is involved in every small little process. So it’s just a dream to work with someone like that.”
Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, has collaborated with him once again after almost two decades for this film. Alia Bhatt last worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film released in 2022. Love And War marks the first collaboration between SLB and Vicky Kaushal. Love And War is releasing worldwide on 21st January 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More