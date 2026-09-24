Love and War first look: Ranbir Kapoor bleeds in Bhansali’s period drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of 2027. While the audience has been eager to know more about the world Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates with his film, Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from the film seems to have left many impressed. On Thursday, makers released Ranbir’s first look from Love And War on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into his character in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love And War

In the recently released poster of Love And War, an injured Ranbir Kapoor is seen driving a car even as he bleeds. Sharing the look, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!” While the fans have been loving the intense vibe the look carries, one of the users commented, “Killer look”; another fan said, “Ranbir Kapoor like never before! Love the first look poster.”