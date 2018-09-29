Ranbir Kapoor rings in birthday with friends, fans and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Alia Bhatt on Friday. Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Alia Bhatt on Friday.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday. The Sanju actor was showered with love and blessings from family, friends and fans. Earlier in the day, he met his fans who gathered outside his residence in Mumbai to wish him. Later, the actor had a small get together at his home where friends Rohit Dhawan, Juno Chopra, Jaanvi Desai, Binoy Gandhi and Alia Bhatt joined him for the celebrations.

Also, it seems Neetu Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner party on her son’s birthday and the guest list included Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan. A photo from the dinner was shared by Neetu on Instagram as she wished Ranbir. “Happy 🎂 to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ❤️ loads of love and duas ❤️ #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky ❤️😘,” she wrote along with the photo. Soni Razdan too wrote a special message for the birthday boy sharing a photo from the dinner outing. “Happy Birthday Rockstar ! In that vein wish you rocking year and a fabulous day 😘🤗😘🎂🍹🍰🎂🍾🍾🍾,” wrote Raazi actor Soni.

Alia, who shares a special bond with her Brahmastra co-actor Ranbir too wished him on social media. She posted a photo of Ranbir and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Sunshine.” Later, a series of photos surfaced on social media where the young actor could be seen baking a cake and we can assume that this must be for her alleged boyfriend.

Well, this is not the first time that Alia and Ranbir have fueled their dating rumours. The duo is often spotted together and their parents too have expressed fondness for their kid’s choice. However, Alia has refrained commenting on her relationship status with Ranbir. Now, if the actor will spill the beans on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 6 where she will be sharing the couch with Deepika Padukone or not will be interesting to watch.

