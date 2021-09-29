Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spend his birthday at luxurious Rs 1.65 lakh per night retreat, photos from lakeside picnic go viral 

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with his lady love Alia Bhatt at Sujan Jawai Camp in Jodhpur. While Alia shared a love-soaked photo from the birthday celebration, paparazzi also captured the couple as they enjoyed a picnic while enjoying a sunset.

The luxurious retreat where the couple is spending the birthday vacation is set among granite formations, where wildlife coexists with local communities. The camp offers insight in local culture along with luxury. The retreat offers tents and suites ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,65,000.

Earlier, Alia took to Instagram to wish Ranbir with a photo of the two of them by a lake. In the new photos too, Ranbir and Alia were seen enjoying some quality time with each other. In one picture, Ranbir can be seen lying on a mat while Alia is sitting and talking to him. In another click, Alia can be seen offering something to the birthday boy.

Alia’s birthday post for Ranbir which read, “Happy birthday, my life,” got lots love from family and friends. Not only Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a few others like Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra and Anushka Ranjan also showered love.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for almost four years now and their fans are just waiting for them to get married. The couple took off to this Sujan Jawai Resort just a day before Ranbir’s special day.