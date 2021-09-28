Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘her heart’ Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with post featuring Alia Bhatt, see photos

As Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, his family and fans are showering him with love and wishes. While the actor insists on staying away from social media, we keep on glimpsing him on mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and, of course, lady love Alia Bhatt’s Instagram updates.

Staying true to that, we saw Neetu and Riddhima sharing wishes for the actor. Ranbir and Alia, meanwhile, were spotted in Jodhpur on Monday. Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday my Hearbeat 💗💗💗💓💓💓 love n blessings in abundance 🙏🧿.” Riddhima wrote for her ‘rockstar brother’ with a slew of photos featuring the family as well as Alia, “To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much ♥️ #youngerbutwiser😁.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia have been dating since 2017. While the two gel well with each other’s families, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding speculations often make headlines. Speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir himself said once, “It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”

The rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other first started four years ago. While the couple refrained from commenting, Ranbir often appeared on Alia’s social media handle.

Ranbir and Alia acknowledged their relationship in public when they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together in May 2018.

In the Covid-19 induced lockdown too, Alia shared posts which revealed that Ranbir was with her.

Vacations, birthdays to family gettogether, Alia and Ranbir had been seen along. Be it Alia’s grandfather’s 93rd birthday celebration or recent birthday celebration of her father Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir was seen by Alia’s side.

Ranbir’s cousins and actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also shared an amazing connection with Alia. Alia Bhatt often joins the Kapoors for their family get-togethers.

Here are some photos when Alia and Ranbir joined each other’s family:

In July this year, in an interview to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima said that Neetu would treat her daughter-in-law ‘like a queen’. She said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

Riddhima added, “She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen.”

Neetu shares a close bond with Alia. We have also seen Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan party together.

While last year Ranbir spent the day with Neetu, Riddhima and Alia, this year Alia and Ranbir left for Jodhpur ahead of his special day.

On the work front, fans are waiting to see Ranbir and Alia sharing the screen space for the first time together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural film Brahmastra.