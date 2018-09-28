Alia Bhatt joins the Kapoors to ring in ‘friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Neetu Kapoor wished Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with this photo. Neetu Kapoor wished Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with this photo.

Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today. Joining him in the celebrations are his family members and close friend Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor on Friday wished his darling son on her social media account. Along with it, she posted a photo featuring herself, Ranbir, Alia and Soni Razdan. From the looks of it, it seems Alia and Soni joined the Kapoors for an intimate dinner party to ring in Ranbir’s birthday.

Addressing him as her ‘friend, philosopher and guide’, Neetu wrote, “Happy 🎂 to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ❤️ loads of love and duas ❤️ #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky ❤️😘.” In her post, she also wished her sister-in-law Rima Jain who shares her birthday with nephew Ranbir.

Though Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt haven’t opened up about their relationship, their parents have often expressed their fondness for their kid’s choice. Rishi Kapoor in an interview with Mumbai Mirror had said, “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her.” Soni Razdan also, in a recent interview, addressed Ranbir as a “lovely, lovely boy.”

Despite all the rumours, Alia and Ranbir are often spotted together. Recently, we saw Alia attending a house party at Ranbir’s residence. Karan Johar shared a photo from the party and it featured Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Also, Alia has been clicked with Ranbir’s family on many occasions. On his relationship status with Alia, Ranbir had earlier told GQ, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to hit cinema halls in August 2019.

