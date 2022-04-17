‘Down-to-earth’ Ranbir Kapoor returns to work after wedding with Alia Bhatt, watch video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is back to work, just a few days after his dreamy wedding with Alia Bhatt. A video of the actor giving a thumbs up to the paps and heading into a building is doing the rounds on social media.

Ranbir, who hosted a post-wedding party last night, is seen in casuals and a cap as he heads to work. While some fans called him ‘down-to earth’, others appreciated his dressing sense. A fan wrote, “No matter what Ranbir dressing is always good …. Best dresser of bollywood…(sic).” Other fans flooded the video with hearts and fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir and Alia, who fell in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra, got married on April 14, after dating for over five years. Alia had shared the first photos from the wedding with the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

The ceremony was an intimate one, and only close friends and family attended the functions. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were among the few who were present at the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Pritam, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended the glitzy post-wedding bash.

Both Ranbir and Alia have a hectic schedule ahead. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, while Alia has her hands full with Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She has already had two releases this year, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, both of which were glowing successes at the box office.