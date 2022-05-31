Ranbir Kapoor visits Visakhapatnam for Brahmastra promotions with Ayan-SS Rajamouli, wife Alia Bhatt has the best reaction to his photos

Ranbir Kapoor on Tuesday flew off to Visakhapatnam to promote his upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama will be released in multiple languages later this year. The actor-filmmaker duo was joined by Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli, as they interacted with fans. The film’s first song, “Kesariya,” recently got its Telugu version, “Kumkumala,” which was appreciated by fans in the south-belt of the country.

While fans eagerly waited to interact with the star at the promotional event, Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt had the sweetest comment on his photo. As readers would know, Alia is busy shooting for her debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone, in which she will share screen space with Gal Gadot. Sharing a picture of Ranbir in a white kurta-pyjama, Alia wrote, “Oh hi” adding a fire GIF along with it.

In the videos shared by the film’s team, Ranbir, Ayan and Rajamouli are were showered with flower petals as soon as they stepped out of the airport. A few female fans also ran towards Ranbir with roses in their hands. As the security stopped them, the actor came forward to meet his fans. He also took the flowers from them, with a smile on his face.

As a mark of respect, Ranbir and Rajamouli were welcomed with garlands. In the visuals, the huge marigold flower garland was held by a crane on top of a car. One by one, Ranbir and Rajamouli stepped in position as they posed for pictures. Fans around them chanted their names.

Brahmastra has been in the making for the last seven years. Alia and Ranbir married earlier this year, and their romance reportedly began while making Brahmastra.

The first part of the trilogy will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Ranbir-Alia, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarujana in pivotal roles. It’s produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Studios.