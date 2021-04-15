scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor poses for paps after Covid-19 recovery, asks ‘your lockdown is not on?’ Watch

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped in Mumbai, days after recovering from Covid-19. The actor was casually dressed as he posed for the cameras with his mask on.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 5:34:43 pm
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was papped in Mumbai as he stepped out to visit a clinic. The Brahmastra star, who recently recovered from Covid-19, maintained his distance from the paparazzi, yet managing to strike a cool pose for the cameras.

“Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai (Haven’t you guys been asked to observe lockdown)?” Ranbir asked as he posed for the paps. When the photographers told him that their work was on, he asked, “Kyun (Why)?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Keeping his attire casual, Ranbir had his mask on throughout. This was one of the rare occasions Ranbir was spotted ever since his recovery. He was seen two weeks back, visiting film producer Aarti Shetty’s home, along with good friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor steps out for the first time after testing negative for COVID-19, shows an okay sign. Watch

After testing negative for the coronavirus, Ranbir had also performed a puja to mark the 11-month death anniversary of his late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He was accompanied by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the prayer service.

See some photos of Ranbir Kapoor here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ranbir kapoor new photos Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in grey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranbir kapoor corona recovery Ranbir Kapoor recovered from Covid-19 recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranbir kapoor news Ranbir Kapoor posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir had tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of March and had quarantined himself at his house in Bandra. His mother, actor Neetu Kapoor had shared his diagnosis on her Instagram handle. Ranbir’s girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt also tested positive on April 1. After staying quarantined at home for several days, she shared on Wednesday of testing negative.

Ranbir and Alia, who’ve been dating for sometime, are awaiting the release of Brahmastra, apart from their individual projects. Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia’s first onscreen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others.

