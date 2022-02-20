Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others arrive in Agra for Luv Ranjan’s wedding with Alisha Vaid, see videos

As Bollywood celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s wedding with Shibani Dandekar, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is gearing up to get married to his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra today. Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma have reached Agra and are expected to be getting ready for the functions, according to reports. Paparazzi spotted Arjun Kapoor at the airport, while Ranbir and Varun were seen arriving in Agra.

Also Read |

Arjun Kapoor at Kalina Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ranbir Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan and Pritam arriving in Agra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Earlier, in a video from the special screening of late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai, a photographer was heard saying, “Bye RK, shaadi pe milte hain (Meet you at the wedding)”, while the actor was leaving the venue. Ranbir quickly asked the photographer, “kiski shaadi? (whose wedding)”. The photographer retorted by saying, “Luv (Ranjan) sir’s wedding.”

Luv Ranjan, who is known for his films Pyar Ka Punchnaama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, was expected to get married in January, but due to the third wave of Covid-19, the filmmaker had to delay the wedding.