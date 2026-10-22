Ranbir Kapoor apologises for ‘slip of the tongue’ at Dussehra event: ‘Barbad karein alfaz mere’

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been aggressively promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, apologised at an event in Chennai after a slip of the tongue at a Dussehra event in Kolkata sparked backlash on social media. The actor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, was criticised after he mistakenly said that evil would ultimately prevail over truth and goodness. At the Chennai event on October 21, Ranbir addressed the controversy and apologised for his mistake. While speaking to the audience, he also recalled a line from his film Rockstar, saying, “Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere.”

“I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achchai ki hogi (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness will ultimately triumph),’” the actor said while addressing the audience.

Ranbir then recalled his collaboration with music composer AR Rahman on Rockstar and used a line from the film’s song to explain how he sometimes struggles to express himself correctly.

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“So this reminds me of a collaboration I had with AR Rahman sir in Rockstar. I want to say, ‘Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere.’ So I truly apologise for that,” he added.

Sai Pallavi, who was seated beside Ranbir, smiled as he addressed the incident.

The apology video has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing mixed reactions. While some expressed sympathy for the actor, others pointed out his nervousness during the apology.

“We should be ashamed for this tbh, let the man breathe a little, he’s exhausted,” one user wrote. Another commented, “He sounds very nervous….. don’t worry #RK….You are doing great.”

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Some viewers also noticed that Ranbir’s voice appeared shaky as he addressed the controversy. “He’s nervous, please don’t abuse.. It’s common and we are all humans. Mistakes happen,” another user wrote.

Others appreciated the actor for acknowledging his mistake and apologising publicly.

What happened at the Kolkata event?

On Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor attended an event organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata. While speaking about the triumph of good over evil, the actor mistakenly said, “Burai kitni bhi taqatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achchai ki hi hogi (No matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, truth and goodness will end).’

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The clip quickly went viral on social media, triggering online trolling and memes, particularly because Ranbir is set to portray Lord Ram in the upcoming Ramayana.

All about Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, with previews beginning on November 4. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Yash, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

The ambitious project is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore across its two parts, with the second instalment scheduled for release around Diwali next year.

The film began its advance bookings on the same day as the Kolkata event. It has earned Rs 7.05 crore, including blocked seats, according to the figures cited.

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Ramayana will mark Ranbir Kapoor’s first theatrical release in three years. His last release was Animal (2023), which went on to earn over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office.