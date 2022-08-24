Ranbir Kapoor apologises for saying pregnant Alia Bhatt has ‘phaeloed’: ‘Sorry if I triggered anyone…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on a live YouTube video with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, for one of the promotional events of their upcoming film Brahmastra. RK made a comment about Alia’s weight gain during her pregnancy in the video, and now, the actor has apologised to those who might have gotten “triggered” by his statement.

Ranbir was in Chennai on Wednesday for the promotion of Brahmastra when he was asked about his comment. The actor responded, “Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered,” he said.

He added that he had spoken to Alia about it and she “laughed it off.” “I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone with it,” he added.

During the YouTube live, Alia was talking about the film’s promotions when Ranbir interrupted her by saying, “I can see somebody has phaeloed,” looking pointedly at her baby bump. Alia can be seen visibly shocked in the video. Seconds later, Ranbir started laughing and said, “Joke… in a cute way.”

Alia and Ranbir got married in April at the residence in Mumbai in a close-knit ceremony. The couple announced their pregnancy in June via Instagram.

Alia and Ranbir are looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra on September 9. They started dating while working on the film and tied the knot five years later.