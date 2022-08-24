scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for saying pregnant Alia Bhatt has ‘phaeloed’: ‘Sorry if I triggered anyone…’

Ranbir Kapoor said Alia Bhatt did not mind his comment and 'laughed it off'. RK, however, apologised to those who might have gotten triggered with his statement.

alia bhattRanbir Kapoor said Alia Bhatt did not mind his comment. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on a live YouTube video with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, for one of the promotional events of their upcoming film Brahmastra. RK made a comment about Alia’s weight gain during her pregnancy in the video, and now, the actor has apologised to those who might have gotten “triggered” by his statement.

Ranbir was in Chennai on Wednesday for the promotion of Brahmastra when he was asked about his comment. The actor responded, “Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered,” he said.

He added that he had spoken to Alia about it and she “laughed it off.” “I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone with it,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

During the YouTube live, Alia was talking about the film’s promotions when Ranbir interrupted her by saying, “I can see somebody has phaeloed,” looking pointedly at her baby bump. Alia can be seen visibly shocked in the video. Seconds later, Ranbir started laughing and said, “Joke… in a cute way.”

Alia and Ranbir got married in April at the residence in Mumbai in a close-knit ceremony. The couple announced their pregnancy in June via Instagram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
In Premium |Decoding Boycott Bollywood trends: How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Alia and Ranbir are looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra on September 9. They started dating while working on the film and tied the knot five years later.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:58:37 pm
Next Story

Hackers are making deepfakes to scam crypto community, says Binance executive

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli get a musical welcome in Chennai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement