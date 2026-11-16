Ranbir Kapoor in Animal over Ramayana’s Rama, says RGV: ‘But he did well despite restrictions’

Three years ago, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster family crime drama Animal hit cinemas, Ram Gopal Varma praised the film, including Ranbir Kapoor’s central performance as a violent, unhinged man. That memorable role also led many, including the cast of Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 seminal television show Ramayan, to disapprove of Ranbir’s casting as Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s new film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. Now, Varma has weighed in on this comparison, after days of heaping praise on Ramayana since its release on November 5.

Varma took to his X handle on Sunday to write, “In #Animal a fire from within him was bursting out of control In #Ramayana he had a calming strength to control the fire,” seemingly referring to Ranbir’s performances in both the films. He also built on the same comparison during an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, explaining why the actor excelled in both.

“I’ll choose Animal only because it’s very high-energy and hits me very hard in terms of the complexity of the performance. It’s way superior. But Rama, as a calm and serene person who doesn’t overreact to things, more than performance, it was his natural performance that contributed more to Ramayana. It was the reverse of Yash,” argued the filmmaker. Yash played the chief antagonist, Ravana, in the film.

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“Rama can’t go overboard. He can’t make it complex. Somewhere, he has to be in line with what people expect Lord Rama to be, that godliness. You’re not interpreting a fictional character written on paper, but a character already fixed in people’s minds. But having said that, within the limitations of that, he managed to do some extraordinary work with the subtlety of his emotions,” argued Varma.

The filmmaker specifically picked two scenes to demonstrate Ranbir’s “extraordinary” performance — his last conversation with father Dasharatha (Arun Govil) before leaving for exile and his climactic interaction with Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher), who is on his death bed. In the former, Varma could see a range of emotions — from hurt, intrigue to the love for his wife Sita (Sai Pallavi).

Ranbir Kapoor confessed no creative freedom in playing Rama

Ranbir has maintained that he was reluctant to accept the role of Rama initially, but managed to overcome the fear that came with the opportunity. “I was filled with fear. I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite,” Ranbir told BBC Asian Network earlier this month.

He also admitted to the challenge that he couldn’t interpret Rama like he could do with his other characters, whether in Animal or in Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 action fantasy Brahmastra: Chapter One – Shiva. “If I’m playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there’s a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text has been written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it,” added the actor.

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Meanwhile, Ramayana surpassed Animal at the worldwide box office within the first eight days of its release. While the latter had amassed Rs 917.82 crore during its lifetime, the former has now become only the 11th Indian film to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. After 11 days at the worldwide box office, the film has surpassed Rs 1384 crore.