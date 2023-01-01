scorecardresearch
Animal first poster: Menacing Ranbir Kapoor promises bloodshed in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film

The first poster of Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is out. The movie has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor in Sandeep Vanga's Animal poster (Photo: Twitter/ Sandeep Vanga)
The first poster of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor is out. The poster sees a menacing Ranbir in a bloodied shirt, smoking a cigarette and carrying an axe under his arm. This is an entirely new avatar for the actor, who starred in two films in 2022, Shamshera and Brahmastra. The makers had earlier revealed that the first look would be unveiled on December 31 midnight.

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars opposite Ranbir in the film, shared the poster with the caption, “Animal first look is here. So, so excited for you all to see this look.” Sandeep Vanga posted the photo and wrote, “Presenting you the first look of Animal. Happy New Year, people.”

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has ‘larger-than-life visuals’, says producer

Animal is slated for release on August 11. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh.

Parineeti Chopra was expected to have played the lead role in the film, but walked out at the last minute. Rashmika was then roped in. Speaking to Filmfare, Rashmika had opened up about working with Ranbir saying, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me ‘ma’am’, and I do not like it. I will get him for this one.”

Ranbir returned to films after four years with Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in 2022.

