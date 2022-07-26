scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor shoot for Animal at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace. See viral photo

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is going viral on social media. The photo, which also features Ranbir's co-actor Anil Kapoor, is said to be from Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 11:56:31 am
ranbir kapoor anil kapoor animal shootRanbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are shooting for Animal currently. (Photo: Anam Khan/Instagram)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has moved on to the next movie set after the release of his film Shamshera. A photo of Ranbir shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is going viral on social media. The photo, which also features Ranbir’s co-actor Anil Kapoor, is said to be from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace.

In the photo, Ranbir and Anil are sporting a clean-shaven look. Both the men are seen in an all-black outfit. While Anil is wearing a black shirt and black pants, Ranbir has opted for a black t-shirt and trousers. He is holding a bowl in his hand. However, the female lead of the movie Rashmika Mandanna was missing from the picture. The photo was shared on the Instagram account of makeup artist Anam Khan.

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Billed as a crime drama, Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The first schedule of the film was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

ranbir kapoor anil kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor shoot for Animal at Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Anam Khan/Instagram)

The film’s producer Murad Khetani had earlier said that Animal would be a visual spectacle. He told PTI, “It is a challenging film. But we have a great team. Sandeep has written the story and he narrated it to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to come on board. It has action, emotion, heroism, and larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there.”

Also read |Brahmastra Part One Shiva teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna's first looks out from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Animal is expected to hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with wife Alia Bhatt.

