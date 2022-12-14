scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor spell melodrama in the first poster of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, see photo

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, is directed by Luv Ranjan.

Ranbir KapoorTu Jhooti Main Makkaar will hit screens on March 8, 2023.
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan on Wednesday shared the first poster from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the new poster, Ranbir and Shraddha promise a bubbly romantic comedy, that has been missing in Bollywood for quite some time. There’s going to be much melodrama for sure, going by the actors’ expressions in the poster.

The title announcement video which was released earlier today gave a sneak peek into the chaotic world of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, leaving the audience with several questions.

The video begins with the introduction of Shraddha’s character as ‘Jhuthi’ and Ranbir’s character as ‘Makkaar’. Further in the video, Shraddha is addressed as “Umrao Jaan” and Ranbir as “Bachchan Ki Deewar”. Both of them appear to be in love, but the film promises several fresh twists. The video concludes with Shraddha and Ranbir giving each other mischievous looks.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on March 8, 2023.

