scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets a release date

The untitled film marks the first collaboration between actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 9:55:57 pm
Ranbir KapoorThe Luv Ranjan directorial marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photos: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor, Express Archive)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will star in Luv Ranjan’s next film, which is slated to release on March 8, 2023, coinciding with the Holi festival. The movie is expected to feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Luv’s production house Luv Films posted on Twitter, “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor. It will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar, @LuvFilms, @TSeries.”

The untitled film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan.

Luv is known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama films, as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety and Akaash Vani.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Luv Ranjan recently got married in Agra, and his wedding was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor look glam in all-white at Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid’s wedding. See photos

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh and alia bhatt at sanjay leela bhansali office
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde: 10 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement