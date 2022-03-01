Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets a release date

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will star in Luv Ranjan’s next film, which is slated to release on March 8, 2023, coinciding with the Holi festival. The movie is expected to feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Luv’s production house Luv Films posted on Twitter, “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor. It will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar, @LuvFilms, @TSeries.”

The untitled film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan.

Luv is known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama films, as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety and Akaash Vani.

Luv Ranjan recently got married in Agra, and his wedding was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.