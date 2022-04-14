Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reception: Choreographer Rajendra Singh says it’s not happening

Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot today in Mumbai and the excitement among fans has reached a feverish pitch. Guests including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Neila Devi, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others have arrived for the wedding at Ranbir’s residence Vastu in Pali Hill. The wedding festivities will end today as Ranbir and Alia will not host a grand wedding reception.

In an interview with India Today, choreographer Rajendra Singh was asked if he has been approached to choreograph for Ranbir and Alia’s reception. Rajendra said, “Reception hain hi nahi (There is no reception). No, there’s nothing happening.” He also revealed the Kapoors and Bhatts aren’t going to perform at Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. The choreographer mentioned that the couple got a ‘special surprise’ from the Kapoor family. “This was an impromptu (performance) and a surprise for the bride and groom. There was no mention of Rishi ji’s songs. The wedding is also happening at short notice. That’s why sab kuch jaldi jaldi mein hua,” he said.

Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony was held on April 13. While Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses of their mehendi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo of her outfit for the mehendi ceremony with the caption, “Bhai ki shaadi!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love while shooting for Brahmastra. They are trying the knot after dating for over five years.