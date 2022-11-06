Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first baby at 12: 05 pm in HN Reliance Hospital (Girgaon), Mumbai on Sunday. The couple had gotten married earlier this year in April.

The couple has welcomed a baby girl, sources confirmed to indianexpress.com. Ranbir, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were present; a detailed statement is awaited.

Read this in Malayalam

Soon after their marriage, it came as a pleasant surprise to fans when Alia announced that she was pregnant. After the hectic promotions for her successful film Brahmastra, Alia launched her own maternity brand, called Edamama. It has been a busy year for both the actors, as Ranbir starred in Shamshera and Brahmastra, while Alia featured in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR, and Brahmastra.

In an earlier interview to CNBC, Alia had talked about how she and Ranbir would plan their busy schedules after the baby was born. “I think the journey of discovery will begin once the baby comes. Definitely the intention is to share, as that’s most important. Ranbir is very happy. He said, ‘Baby you work from this month, so I’ll take time off, and then I come back, and you take time off.’ We just keep taking time off. He is very happy to share that responsibility. He recently said in an interview that he has a ‘big responsibility on his head, and that is to send me (Alia) back to work as the movies will complain if I don’t do my bit as the parent.”

On the work front, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as well as Heart of Stone in the pipeline.