Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot on April 14, followed by a grand reception on April 17?

It is needless to say that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the biggest event we all are patiently waiting for. While the couple and their relatives are quite tight-lipped about the details of the wedding ceremony, everyday a new information is taking over the headlines. So far, people were expecting the wedding to happen on April 16. But a new report suggests that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14, followed by a grand reception.

As per HT City, on April 14, a small baraat procession will leave for the venue in the afternoon. The nuptials will last till the evening. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the mehendi ceremony, followed by haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are said to be on the guest list.

Earlier, it was believed that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot at Kapoor’s ancestral house in Chembur, but it seems there is a change in plans as the new report suggests that Alia and Ranbir will get married to each other in the latter’s house Vastu in Bandra.

“It’s an extremely low-key and intimate wedding. Only 45-50 people have been invited for the wedding ceremony which includes the couple’s family members and close friends like filmmakers Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji,” a reliable source confirmed to HT City.

The report continued to state that Alia Bhatt will chose to become a Sabyasachi bride with a dupatta especially made by her close friend Manish Malhotra. As far as the reception details are concerned, while HT City reported that the duo will host a party for their friends in Bollywood on the 16th of this month, another report states that Alia and Ranbir will host a grand reception on April 17 at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

A source close to Ranbir revealed to Pinkvilla, “They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace ‘mostly’ on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date.”