Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot after dating for over five years. The wedding took place at Ranbir’s house Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hill on Thursday.

The intimate yet posh ceremony was attended by the lovebirds’ family members and close friends. Celebrities who were spotted at the wedding included Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

There was a lot of speculation about the wedding date and venue after the media got wind that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot this week. Finally, on April 13, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on April 14.

Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017. The two developed a strong bond while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The couple finally confirmed rumours surrounding their relationship in 2018, when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.

Since then, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have spoken about each other on multiple occasions. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Alia professed her love for Ranbir and said, “Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years.”