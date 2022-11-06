scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach hospital, baby expected to arrive soon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are ready to welcome their first child soon.

Ranbir KapoorActors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have reached HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon for the delivery of their first child, sources confirmed to indianexpress.com. The couple tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for around five years.

Ranbir and Alia had announced that they were expecting a child soon after their marriage. Following which, Alia continued hectic Brahmastra promotions and launched her own maternity brand, Edamama. The actor has kept a rather low profile in the past two months, sharing only a photo or two, while Ranbir promoted Brahmastra’s OTT release.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor wants to send her back to work quickly after their baby is born: ‘People will complain…’

Talking about how they are preparing to welcome their baby, Ranbir had earlier told Bollywood Bubble, “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and am 30 per cent through it, and I tell her, ‘Listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.’”

The actors have had their busy schedules in the midst of all this; while Ranbir starred in Brahmastra and Shamshera, Alia had several releases this year, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone in her kitty.

