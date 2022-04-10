Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hold each other close in new Brahmastra poster, Ayan Mukerji teases wedding: ‘Time feels right…’

As the frenzy surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming wedding reaches a peak, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled a poster from their film Brahmastra. In the poster, both the stars are locked in an embrace, and seemed to have suffered several injuries in this journey of love.

Ayan penned a lengthy caption, “Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster. The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :).”

He added, “And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra!” Brahmastra will release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to tie the knot on April 14, in Bandra. There will be mehendi and haldi functions as well, prior to the ceremony. While the family remains tight-lipped about the details, there has been a flurry of speculation surrounding the guest list and venue. Close friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Ayan Mukerji are expected to attend the wedding.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over four years, and made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.