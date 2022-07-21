Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have started to build a nursery for their baby

July 21, 2022 6:58:07 pm
Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Shamshera, has opened up about the excitement, nervousness and anticipation surrounding the arrival of his first child. The 39-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt have already started building the nursery.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir said, “Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories. We have started to build the nursery. So, doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April. Last month, Alia took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is set to release on July 22. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, recently finished filming her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Latest News
Vandalism outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence: Chargesheet filed against 30, Police tells HC
Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka’s next prime minister: Sources
In Karnataka toll plaza accident which killed 4, ambulance skidded after driver tried to avoid hitting cow
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: He wants Man United exit, but buyers continue to chicken out
Oppenheimer first poster shows the devastation caused by the atomic bomb
Anupam Mittal reveals the mistakes he wants to avoid on Shark Tank India 2
ATP cancels 2022 events in China due to COVID restrictions
Kerala college students give befitting reply to moral policing with ‘sit-on-lap’ protest
Spinach and cabbage can reduce antibiotic resistance
No longer ‘Jai Veeru’: Baghel, Singh Deo power tussle rages as Cong fears fallout
As a commentator one-day cricket is a drag now, scrap ODIs permanently: Wasim Akram
Taipei Open: Twin delight for Tanisha, Kashyap too win Taipei