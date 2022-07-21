scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have started to build a nursery for their baby

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about how he has been preparing for the new chapter in his life.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 6:58:07 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced pregnancy last month. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Shamshera, has opened up about the excitement, nervousness and anticipation surrounding the arrival of his first child. The 39-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt have already started building the nursery.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir said, “Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories. We have started to build the nursery. So, doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April. Last month, Alia took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is set to release on July 22. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, recently finished filming her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

