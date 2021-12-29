Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fly off to ring New Year together, see photos and video

Bollywood’s celebrity couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are off to somewhere scenic to ring the New Year together. The pair was snapped at the airport on Tuesday as they posed for the paparazzi. Both Ranbir and Alia were dressed in shades of military green and happily stuck a pose for the photographers at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir had jetted off to Jodhpur to celebrate Kapoor’s 39th birthday. Alia had even shared an adorable post from the same with their backs facing the camera as they enjoyed a lovely dusk. “Happy birthday, my life,” she had captioned the picture. Last year, the lovebirds had brought in the new year in Ranthambore.

Ranbir Kapoor clicked at airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor clicked at airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt snapped at airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji fantasy drama Brahmastra. The highly-anticipated feature also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant parts. The film is being bankrolled by producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also star as the main lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Farhan Akhtar’s road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa, which also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor will also appear in her maiden production venture, Darlings. Later, she will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in KJo’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has YRF’s Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, an untitled romantic movie with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal featuring Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.