scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will ring in 2021 in Ranthambore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 11:47:54 am
ranbir alia engagedRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are holidaying in Rajashthan. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at Jaipur airport, reports emerged online that the Bollywood actors are all set to get engaged in Ranthambore. However, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has refuted the reports.

Randhir told indianexpress.com, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are in Ranthambore for a vacation. They plan to ring in 2021 together.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It was only a few days ago that Ranbir opened up about his wedding in an interview. “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told Rajeev Masand.

Alia Bhatt was a part of the Kapoor Christmas celebration last week. Later in the day, Ranbir Kapoor joined the Bhatts for another celebration.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other first started in 2017. The two acknowledged their relationship in public by attending Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in May 2018. Since then, the two have often been spotted together attending family functions, and Ranbir has been quite vocal about his relationship.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is scheduled to release in 2021.

(With inputs from Komal RJ Panchal)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's honeymoon
10 photos from Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma’s honeymoon

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement