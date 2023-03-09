Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dealing legally with paps who clicked unauthorized photos: ‘Anything can be happening inside my house’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently slammed paparazzi for violating her privacy by taking pictures of her when she was in her living room, oblivious to the men clicking her pictures. After Alia shared a note about the incident on social media, many celebrities came out in support of the actor. Now, husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about how they are legally dealing with the whole situation, calling it ugly.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Ranbir opened up about how the incident was ugly and said, “It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly.”

He continued, “We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that.”

Alia Bhatt had reposted a collage of two pictures shared by a media organistaion and written, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!”

She added, “In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today.”