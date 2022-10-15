Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s new ad has fans calling out their 17 year age gap: ‘Looks like baap beti ki jodi’

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday seem like they belong to different generations but as the audience has seen many times, older male actors are often paired opposite younger female actors. And this was recently seen in a new ad featuring Ranbir and Ananya.

The ad shows them as a romantic couple and while some of the fans were uncomfortable with the age gap, most fans said that their chemistry seemed more convincing than Ranbir and Alia’s. “They have more chemistry than Ranbir and Alia,” read one comment. “Wow, RK can act with anyone,” read another comment. Another fan wrote, “Wow what terrific chemistry… feels so real!

There was another set of comments that called out the age gap between Ranbir and Ananya. The two are 17 years apart. “If a 40-year-old woman romances a 23-year-old Boy (in an ad/a Movie), then our society criticizes/makes fun of that very badly, but in terms of men, there is no problem,” read a comment. One of the comments subtly suggested that RK and Ananya could be cast as father-daughter duo in another film. “Looks like baap beti ki jodi,” it read.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra. His upcoming films include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where he stars with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next where he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ananya Panday is looking forward to the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.