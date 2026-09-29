‘Don’t expect a star to touch my feet, Ranbir Kapoor always does’: Arun Govil on new Rama

Arun Govil, best known for playing Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 mythological epic show Ramayan, has given his blessing to Ranbir Kapoor. The latter has carried forward the mantle of essaying Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part film adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. In a casting coup, Govil plays his father, King Dasharatha, in the first film.

“The way I used to imagine Rama walk, sit, and walk, I could see those qualities in Ranbir. Normally, you don’t expect a star to touch your feet. He always does,” said Arun Govil in a new featurette released by the makers of Ramayana on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday on Monday. “Out of all the young stars there are today, Ranbir is the closest to playing Rama,” he added.

Ranbir returned the favour by hailing Govil as “the iconic Lord Rama for all of us.” He revealed one observation by Govil that’s deeply resonated with him as an actor playing the revered character — “The biggest strength of Rama wasn’t his bow, but his forgiveness.” Ranbir further claimed that everything boils down to the “simplicity” of the individual playing Rama on screen.

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How Ramayana makers zeroed in on Ranbir

Ramayana co-producer Namit Malhotra confessed when he visualised the film, he could only see Ranbir Kapoor’s face and its inherent simplicity. He claimed there was subsequently no debate between him and director Nitesh Tiwari. “Even if you can imbibe 1% of the qualities of Rama, you’ll be a great person. Imagine what kind of a person he was! That’s why the casting of Rama was next to impossible,” Tiwari argued. However, he admitted that when Malhotra suggested Ranbir’s name, he realised the actor checks all the boxes.

Even Ranbir’s Ramayana co-stars approved of him. Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, had a distinct visual of Rama in her head from her childhood. “Suddenly, I could see the Rama I saw in my childhood, and I was awestruck,” she said. Ravi Dubey, who essays Rama’s loyal, younger brother Lakshman in the adaptation, claimed that at times, he could see the same simplicity in Ranbir’s eyes that he sees in Rama.

Given all their hopes were riding on Ranbir Kapoor, the actor acknowledged that Rama is not merely an “exciting” role that he’s been offered, but he sees and treats it like a “responsibility.” “While working on this epic, I realised how Namit brought together the best of the East and the best of the West to come together with a single belief for the language of the Ramayana,” said Ranbir.

Ramayana not only unites India’s AR Rahman with fellow Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer from Germany, but also involves the contributions of multiple internationally acclaimed technicians, including action directors Terry Notary (Planet of the Apes franchise) and Guy Norris (Mad Max franchise). “Every day, I reminded myself my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith people placed in this story,” added Ranbir.

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Ramayana also stars Yash as chief antagonist Ravana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyuthjiva, Rakul Preet Singh as Shoorpanakha, Shobana as Kaikesi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, among others. Co-produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, part 1 of Ramayana is slated to release in cinemas this Diwali on November 6.