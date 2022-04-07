Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s rumoured wedding, Rishi-Neetu Kapoor’s reception card surfaces online. See here

Bollywood celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot soon. And if reports are to be believed, the pair’s wedding functions will take place sometime between April 13-18.

Amid the speculations surrounding the big Bollywood wedding, Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s reception invite has gone viral on the internet. Rishi and Neetu had tied the knot in 1980 at Mumbai’s RK studio. They had had a reception on January 23, which was attended by the bigshots of the film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nari (@nari.kesari1)

The text on their reception card reads, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

Ranbir and Alia are expected to exchange wedding vows at the Kapoor family home in Chembur in the latter half of this month. According to reports, their reception list includes a bevy of stars, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion while promoting Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir had opened up about his wedding and said, “We haven’t really decided on a date yet, but it is definitely on the cards. We haven’t chapoed the cards yet, but it is on the cards.”

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant parts. Ranbir also has Shamshera and Animal in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt was last seen in director SS Rajamouli’s massively successful RRR, in an extended cameo.