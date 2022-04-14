At Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recreate looks from Soha-Kunal, Sonam-Anand’s nuptials. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan twinned in pink and white at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Fans noticed their fondness for the colour combination, as they had dressed in a similar fashion for Soha Ali Khan’s wedding to Kunal Kemmu in 205, as well as for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Anand Ahuja in 2018. At Ranbir‘s wedding, the popular couple decided to opt for the same colours.

For Soha Ali Khan’s wedding, Kareena had worn a pink saree and Saif Ali Khan was clad in traditional white attire. He had paired his kurta with an achkan and a pink turban.

For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Anand Karaj ceremony in 2018, Kareena wore a pink lehenga, while Saif wore a pink kurta and white pyjama. Their son Taimur had also worn the same colours at the time.

Kareena Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Saif Ali Khan (Photo: Instagram/Sonamfanclub) Kareena Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Saif Ali Khan (Photo: Instagram/Sonamfanclub)

For Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, Kareena wore a pink saree with a mangtika. Saif wore a kurta-pyjama with brown shoes.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot today in Bandra, with close friends and family in attendance. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Neila Devi, Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor were seen arriving at the residence. The Mehendi function was held yesterday, and Neetu, Karisma took to Instagram and shared photos of their mehendi. Ranbir and Alia are expected to make their first public appearance as husband and wife in the evening. The couple, who had fallen in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra in 2017, are tying the knot after over five years of dating. Ranbir had earlier revealed that had it not been for the pandemic, they would have gotten married in 2020 itself.

Wishing them love and light, Ayan Mukerji had shared the first song from Brahmastra on his Instagram, which featured the romance between Ranbir and Alia’s characters. Amitabh Bachchan had shared the same song, wishing them love and wishes for the start of their new journey together.