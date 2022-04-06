Amid reports of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor calls him ‘jaane jigar’, see photo

Neetu Kapoor shared an appreciation post for son Ranbir Kapoor as they shot together for a commercial. The Bollywood icon is having a lovely time shooting for her latest TVC and gave a glimpse of the shoot. Posting a candid click, Neetu gave fans a taste of the camaraderie they share.

Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday shared the photo with Ranbir and wrote, “Ad shoot with my “ jaane Jigar “ (heartbeat)”. Neetu’s post received sweet reactions from several B-town celebs. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff and designer Monisha Jaising dropped heart emojis.

Neetu’s latest Instagram post comes amid speculations about Ranbir’s impending wedding to longtime girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt. With reports being rife that the two love birds are set to tie the knot at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai, at an intimate ceremony. Several sources have claimed that the zeroed down dates for wedding festivities are April 13-17, with the latter being the D-day.

No confirmation from either sides have come so far. But according to an India Today report, Ranbir’s close friends Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and Arjun Kapoor are among the exclusive guest list for his bachelor’s party.

As per ETimes, the wedding is happening this month due to the ill-health of Alia Bhatt’s maternal father N Razdan who “expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir.” According to a source, “Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.”

Ranbir’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, however, denied any such marriage plan. HT quoted him as saying recently, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming sci-fi Brahmastra, that’s slated to release latest this year.