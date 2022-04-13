scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Police issue warning to paparazzi to not block celebrity vehicles

Police was asked to interfere when the cars of Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were blocked by photographers to click pictures.

April 13, 2022 3:16:33 pm
ranbir alia wedding neetu kapoor cops securityThe wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kicked off on Wednesday. (Photos: Komal RJ Panchal and Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday. To ensure the smooth functioning of the festivities, the cops issued a strict warning to paparazzi asking them not to block the vehicles of celebrities and family members entering Ranbir’s residence Vastu.

The security personnel at Vastu requested the police to interfere when the cars of Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were blocked by photographers to click pictures.

The cops and paparazzi came to a consensus that the vehicles won’t be stopped, instead the camerapersons will wait for the celebrities to pose for photos.

After days of speculations, the wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kicked off on Wednesday. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landed in Mumbai on Tuesday along with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. Ranbir-Alia’s good friend and director Ayan Mukerji also reached the groom’s house on Tuesday.

Ranbir’s cousin sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan also arrived at his residence to take part in the celebrations on Wednesday.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot at Vastu on April 14.

