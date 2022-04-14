scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Must Read

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt and others arrive at venue. See photos, video

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Guests have begun arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's residence Vastu in Mumbai's Pali Hills, where the wedding is said to take place today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2022 12:24:14 pm
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt wedding updatesAlia Ranbir Wedding Guest List: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt snapped as they arrive at wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others were spotted arriving for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding on Thursday. The ceremony is being held at Ranbir’s house, Vastu, in Pali Hills.

Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, Neetu appeared to be carrying some kind of shagun in her hands.

neetu and riddhima kapoor Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor clicked as they arrive for the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had on Wednesday confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s residence Vastu in Mumbai. When asked about the venue of the wedding, Neetu said, “Ghar Pe. Vastu.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another clip, Neetu was asked to comment about Alia. Praising her daughter-in-law, the actor said, “She is the best.” Riddhima seconded her mother’s statement and said, “She is so cute. Just like a doll.”

Also Read |liveRanbir Alia wedding latest updates

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi function was held on April 13. The function saw Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar among others in attendance.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

alia ranbir 660
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship in pictures

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement