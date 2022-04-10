Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt heads to work ahead of wedding, Ranbir Kapoor’s Krishna Raj bungalow gets decked up with lights. Watch

Fans are waiting for updates on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with bated breath. The couple is rumoured to be tying the knot this week. However, everyone close to Alia and Ranbir is tight-lipped about the developments around their D-Day, including his mother Neetu Kapoor who recently interacted with media. On Sunday, the under-construction Krishna Raj Bungalow was being decked-up with lights, which hinted that both the families will soon start the wedding festivities. Earlier in the day, a report on HT City claimed that Ranbir and Alia will have mehendi ceremony on April 13. The two will have their haldi ceremony in the first half of April 14, and Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot later that day.

In the afternoon, Alia was seen heading to Karjat for a shoot. Both, Alia and Ranbir, are wrapping up their work commitments ahead of the wedding. Ranbir is also busy with his upcoming project. He is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. On Saturday, a video of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor went viral on the social media platforms. The two were spotted shooting for a dance number.

On Saturday, Ayan Mukherji, who is said to be one of the guests at the wedding, shared a new poster of Brahmastra. The poster features Alia holding Ranbir close to her. Ayan titled the post as “Love is the Light” and informed his fans that the first part of Brahmastra, which is a trilogy, will be called Part One: Shiva instead of Part One: Love.

He concluded his post with, “The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days!”

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together. It is on the sets of the film where they fell in love with each other.