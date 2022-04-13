Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding baraat to start from Krishna Raj Bungalow?

April 13, 2022 7:29:26 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married tomorrow. Alia and Ranbir kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday and it has been speculated that their wedding will be an intimate but posh affair. As per a recent report, the baraat of the celebrity couple will start from Ranbir’s under-construction bungalow, which is now being dubbed as the new Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, to his apartment in the Vastu building at Pali Hill.
According to police sources, “Security has been deployed for two full days, today and tomorrow.”
The wedding is speculated to be a small gathering which will be later followed by a grand reception for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. Earlier, Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt told Hindustan Times that the wedding venue might change to Taj Hotel in Colaba. “The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy,” he said.
On Wednesday, the couple hosted their family members and a few close friends at their apartment for what seemed like a mehendi and haldi function. Dressed in shades of yellow and white, the pre-wedding function saw Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aadar Jain, Pooja Bhatt, and a few others in attendance apart from Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt.
In a few photos and videos, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt was seen with henna on his hands.
