Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date out? Here’s what uncle Randhir Kapoor said

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among Bollywood’s most favourite couples. No wonder any news around them hogs headlines. Be it their vacations or attending public events hand-in-hand, the two love birds cannot keep their eyes off each other. Adding to the buzz is news about their impending marriage that everyone’s waiting to hear.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot in second week of April. ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.”

The report further claimed that RK house in Chembur, Mumbai, will be the venue of the intimate wedding, that would be attended by only close family members and friends.

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt) Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

The source added, “This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia’s grandfather.”

This comes amid other speculations that April will mark the couple’s engagement before a December wedding this year. Though neither the bride, nor the groom’s side has confirmed anything.

Ranbir’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, however, denied any wedding plan. He told HT, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Even celebrity mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who was reportedly booked for the wedding, refuted from any such update. She told HT, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be a short notice for me.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of Brahmastra and started dating soon after. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018.