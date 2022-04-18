Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are lost in their own world in unseen wedding pic, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni shares epic family photo

Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last week in a fairytale wedding at Ranbir’s residence in Bandra. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family and a post-wedding bash was hosted on Saturday. A day after the bash, Ranbir was seen returning to work.

Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat Sahni shared new photos from the mehendi and wedding functions. In one photo, Ranbir and Alia dance in high spirits, and in another, they share a kiss before they cut a massive wedding cake. There’s also a special photo of the groomsmen, and a family photo that also features Navya Nanda. Bharat captioned his post, “Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless.” Riddhima commented on the photo with several hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Sahni (@brat.man)

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Tara Sutaria among others attended a post-wedding bash. KJo shared a photo with Gauri, Ranbir and Alia, and captioned it, “Surrounded by love!”

(Photo: Instagram/ Karan Johar) (Photo: Instagram/ Karan Johar)

Ranbir and Alia, who fell in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra, got married on April 14, after dating for over five years. Alia had shared the first photos from the wedding with the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Both Ranbir and Alia have a hectic schedule ahead. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, while Alia has her hands full with Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She has already had two releases this year, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. The latter stormed the box office.