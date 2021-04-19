Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twin in white as they head for a vacation after recovering from Covid-19, see photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt has ended her home quarantine. The actor, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, is now heading for a vacation. Accompanying the actor for her leisure trip is boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. On Monday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per the reports, the couple is heading to the Maldives. This is for the first time when the photographers clicked Alia and Ranbir together after the two recovered from the coronavirus.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted for the first time after recovering from the coronavirus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted for the first time after recovering from the coronavirus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir had their fashion game on point. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia and Ranbir had their fashion game on point. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s another picture of Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s another picture of Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia flaunted her mask as she was seen entering the Mumbai airport. Alia flaunted her mask as she was seen entering the Mumbai airport.

Last week, Alia shared that she tested negative for Covid-19. With a happy picture of herself, the actor wrote, “the only time being negative is a good thing” with two emojis that expressed her joy and how she is feeling health wise.

In the same week, Ranbir was spotted in Mumbai as he stepped out to visit a clinic. The Brahmastra star, who recently recovered from Covid-19, maintained his distance from the paparazzi, yet managing to strike a cool pose for the cameras.

In a video, while striking a pose for the shutterbugs, Ranbir questioned why there was no lockdown for the photographers. “Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai (Haven’t you guys been asked to observe lockdown)?” Ranbir asked. When the photographers told him that their work was on, he asked, “Kyun (Why)?”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia, who’ve been dating for some time, are awaiting the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia’s first onscreen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathwadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR to her credit while Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.