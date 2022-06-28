Ranbir Kapoor reveals he’s ‘Mamma’s boy’, shares the advice Rishi Kapoor gave him

Actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his wife, actor Alia Bhatt makes him smile the most. Ranbir, who is in the midst of Shamshera promotions, answered twenty questions pertaining to his personal and professional life, including the advice his father, Rishi Kapoor gave him, and other personal matters.

Asked what he loves about Alia Bhatt, he answered, “She is very loving.” When he was asked what makes him smile the most, he answered, “My wife, my dogs, my family, a cool breeze, a good game of football and a good movie.” Quizzed whether he was a mamma’s boy or a father’s son, he answered promptly that he was more his mother’s son. He also revealed that he has an Instagram account. Regarding the best advice he got from his father, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir answered, “Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart. What I’ve really understood after being in the industry for so long is to do films that appeal to a larger audience.” He also revealed that he’s currently crushing on Zendaya, and said that his film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani is his most underrated film and that he didn’t appreciate it enough at the time of release.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia took fans by surprise when they announced that they were expecting their first child. Alia shared a photo of herself in the hospital next to an ultrasound machine, with Ranbir. The couple had tied the knot in April after dating for over four years.

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. The story follows a man transformed from a slave to a leader, and who fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor.