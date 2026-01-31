‘Ranbir Kapoor and I have been together for 7 years,’ says Alia Bhatt as she dismisses ‘noise’ scrutinising their relationship: ‘It’s not real’

In April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their Mumbai residence. While the wedding was a joyous moment for fans, the couple’s relationship has frequently found itself under public scrutiny over the years. More often than not, remarks made by either of them in public have become fodder for online trolling, giving critics ample opportunity to speculate about the state of their marriage. However, Alia recently dismissed such speculation, making it clear that the couple remains largely unaffected by online chatter.

Speaking to Esquire India, Alia addressed the constant noise around their relationship, saying, “The noise doesn’t reach us. Because it’s not real. They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on.” She added that while she and Ranbir occasionally laugh at some of the memes made about them, most of it never truly registers.

Smiling, she remarked, “Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life. If you’re in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them.” Emphasising that online trolling has no bearing on her personal life, Alia further reflected, “Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred percent.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in 2022. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in 2022. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

She also spoke about the sense of safety she feels with Ranbir by her side, adding that she feels no need to explain anything to anyone. “As we come into the world our strongest instinct becomes survival and around family, that instinct softens. You just feel like everything is okay. Time passes smoothly. You feel protected. The most important thing in life is to be safe. And there’s no safer place for me than being around them.”

Ranbir Kapoor is far more sensitive than he lets on: Alia Bhatt

In the same conversation, Alia opened up about how fatherhood has revealed a more vulnerable side of Ranbir. “He’s far more sensitive than he lets on. He’s shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he’s incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself.” She also recalled that Raha’s birth was marked by exhaustion and vulnerability, sharing that Ranbir took a month off work even before their daughter arrived, choosing to stay home as Alia needed his support.

Alia further spoke about Ranbir’s eagerness to spend time with their daughter: “He would go for a shoot and literally run home. He’d run straight into the room to see her. His love is very obvious. He can’t help himself.”

Also Read | In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there

Story continues below this ad

Recently, while appearing on the talk show Two Much, Alia also spoke about the lifestyle changes she has experienced since becoming a mother. “When you have a baby, your body clock changes. Even if you don’t want to wake up, she will wake you up.” Despite the challenges of parenting, Alia said she has always been an “early-to-bed, early-to-rise” person. “I really love sleeping. Sometimes I’m asleep by 9:30 pm, and I feel so joyful counting the hours I’ve slept,” she said, adding that Ranbir follows a similar routine. “Ranbir is on the same clock as me, he might come to bed 30 minutes later, but he too wakes up early.”

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.