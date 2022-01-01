Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is ‘more than the storm in my life’, calls her a firecracker. Watch

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt featured on the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale. During their appearance, Alia revealed Ranbir‘s ‘superpower.’ In a video that has been shared on the actors’ fan pages, Alia talked about Ranbir’s composed nature.

Alia said, “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower.” Asked if Alia is the storm, she laughed and said, “Maybe!” Ranbir added, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life She is a firecracker.” Alia interjected and said that she hoped it was an environmental-friendly firecracker, and Ranbir agreed. “You have to stay calm around her, she’s always blasting.”

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fly off to ring New Year together, see photos and video

The couple had come to the show to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. Director SS Rajamouli, who directed Alia in RRR, was also present as a guest. Rajamouli praised Ranbir’s acting skills. He said, “Whatever he wants to convey to the audiences through performance, he doesn’t try too hard. Probably he works very hard for that performance. But when you see his performance, he delivers the emotions subtly yet effectively at the same time. That’s what I liked about him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❥ A Proud Alianator ✨ (@hereforaliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017, during the filming of Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018.

Recently, At Brahmastra’s motion poster launch event in Delhi, a fan had asked Ranbir if they had any plans to tie the knot. Ranbir answered, “Haven’t we seen a lot of people marrying in the last one year. I think we should stay happy with that.”