Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is ‘more than the storm in my life’, calls her a firecracker. Watch

January 1, 2022 12:26:19 pm
Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt featured on the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale. During their appearance, Alia revealed Ranbir‘s ‘superpower.’ In a video that has been shared on the actors’ fan pages, Alia talked about Ranbir’s composed nature.
Alia said, “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower.” Asked if Alia is the storm, she laughed and said, “Maybe!” Ranbir added, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life She is a firecracker.” Alia interjected and said that she hoped it was an environmental-friendly firecracker, and Ranbir agreed. “You have to stay calm around her, she’s always blasting.”
The couple had come to the show to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. Director SS Rajamouli, who directed Alia in RRR, was also present as a guest. Rajamouli praised Ranbir’s acting skills. He said, “Whatever he wants to convey to the audiences through performance, he doesn’t try too hard. Probably he works very hard for that performance. But when you see his performance, he delivers the emotions subtly yet effectively at the same time. That’s what I liked about him.”
View this post on Instagram
Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017, during the filming of Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018.
Recently, At Brahmastra’s motion poster launch event in Delhi, a fan had asked Ranbir if they had any plans to tie the knot. Ranbir answered, “Haven’t we seen a lot of people marrying in the last one year. I think we should stay happy with that.”
He then turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?” A rather nonplussed Alia replied, “Why are you asking me that?” In an earlier interview to Rajeev Masandh, Ranbir confessed that the pandemic had thrown his marriage plans with Alia out of the window, but he plans to tick that box in his life soon.
Brahmastra will release in September 2022. The film has been in the making for several years now.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-